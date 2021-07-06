Home NEWS PSG Sign Inter Wing-Back Hakimi In $71 Million Deal
PSG Sign Inter Wing-Back Hakimi In $71 Million Deal

In this file photo taken on December 20, 2020 Inter Milan's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A Inter Milan vs La Spezia at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan. Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday they had signed Morocco wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on a five-year deal.

According to reports the Parisians have paid around 60 millions euros ($71 million) for the 22-year-old who won Serie A with Inter last season.

Hakimi started his career with Real Madrid before joining Borussia Dortmund for a season and then heading to the San Siro.

“I feel a great sense of pride today,” Hakimi said in a PSG statement.

“After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world,” he added.

The nine-time French champions are also reportedly interested in Hakimi’s former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos as well as AC Milan’s Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but have already signed Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Despite 2011’s multi-million takeover by Qatar Sports Investment and signing Brazil’s Neymar for a world record fee they have failed to win the Champions League.

“This calibre of signing shows the level of our ambitions – we continue to build something very special,” PSG’s chief executive officer Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

“Achraf may only be 22 years old and has already established himself as one of the most talented full-backs in world football – these are the standards we set at the club.”

