psg-offer-‘clubless’-messi-huge-deal

Paris Saint-Germain has offered Lionel Messi a bumper contract, as they try to bring the 34-year-old to France, AS reports.

Messi attempted to leave the Nou Camp last summer but eventually made a u-turn due to the exit clause in his contract.

However, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner became a free agent on June 30, after his contract at the club expired.

As a result, PSG is looking to capitalise.

It is believed Messi had agreed to terms on a new two-year contract with Barcelona.

However, PSG wants to hijack that process, as the player has not put pen to paper.

Barcelona will reportedly have to free up £170m in wages if Messi does put pen to paper a new deal with the club.

The French club is hoping the lucrative deal will lure the 34-year-old to Ligue 1 next season.

