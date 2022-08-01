Home NEWS PSG obsessed with one thing – Pochettino reveals
NEWSNews Africa

PSG obsessed with one thing – Pochettino reveals

by News
0 views
psg-obsessed-with-one-thing-–-pochettino-reveals

Former Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has insisted that the French Ligue 1 champions are obsessed with the Champions League.

Pochettino claimed that for PSG, it is all about the Champions League, adding that anything short of winning the Europe top-flight competition is a failure.

Recall that the Argentine was sacked by PSG a few months ago after failing to win the Champions League last season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was replaced by Christophe Galtier.

“Everything [at PSG] is focused on the Champions League,” Pochettino told Argentine outlet Infobae, “and sometimes that can be a little distracting.”

“Those demands seem to only exist in the build-up to European games, and other competitions are taken for granted due to PSG’s superiority.

“The Champions League is the obsession, and anything short of winning the Champions League is equivalent to failure.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Eredivisie: Bassey suspended for two games after nightmare...

Inibehe Effiong: Claimant, defense counsels bicker over Akwa...

ASUU extends ongoing strike again by 4 weeks

Fresh graduate murdered in Anambra state by unknown...

SAD! Soldier killed by terrorists in Abuja four...

Benin prison escapee, one other arrested for electricity...

Gunmen abduct nursing mother, her baby, 2 others...

Shehu Sani reacts to ban on indiscriminate use...

NPFL: Abia Warriors part ways with head coach,...

Carry all stakeholders along in conducting LG election...

Leave a Reply