PSG obsessed with one thing – Pochettino reveals

Former Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has insisted that the French Ligue 1 champions are obsessed with the Champions League.

Pochettino claimed that for PSG, it is all about the Champions League, adding that anything short of winning the Europe top-flight competition is a failure.

Recall that the Argentine was sacked by PSG a few months ago after failing to win the Champions League last season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was replaced by Christophe Galtier.

“Everything [at PSG] is focused on the Champions League,” Pochettino told Argentine outlet Infobae, “and sometimes that can be a little distracting.”

“Those demands seem to only exist in the build-up to European games, and other competitions are taken for granted due to PSG’s superiority.

“The Champions League is the obsession, and anything short of winning the Champions League is equivalent to failure.”