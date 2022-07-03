Home NEWS PSG: Messi’s stance on Neymar’s future revealed amid interest from Chelsea
NEWSNews Africa

PSG: Messi’s stance on Neymar’s future revealed amid interest from Chelsea

by News
0 views
psg:-messi’s-stance-on-neymar’s-future-revealed-amid-interest-from-chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi, doesn’t want his friend and fellow teammate Neymar Jr. to leave the club this summer amid interest from Chelsea, according to La Nacion (via Le10Sport).

Messi wants Neymar to stay at the Parc des Princes beyond this summer, having spent only one season together in Paris.

However, It’s not known if Messi’s opinion would matter in Neymar’s future at PSG.

Neymar is facing an uncertain future at PSG as the Brazilian international is linked with a move away from the club to Chelsea.

PSG are open to selling Neymar on loan should the club receive a good offer for the 30-year-old.

Neymar joined PSG back in 2017 from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2023: Only VP of N’Central extraction would make...

Gov Ortom’s convoy involved in accident in Abuja

2023: Omo-Agege lauds INEC for extending CVR

Awaziem returns to Boavista after loan spell

EPL: Eric Bailly takes decision to leave Manchester...

PAP cancels firm’s contracts over breach of contest

Taraba lawmaker, Shiddi debunks allegations of involvement in...

Osun 2022: Accord, Ogunbiyi accuse PDP, APC of...

2023: Most Nigerians are confused on who to...

Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, Defeats Cannonier To Retain...

Leave a Reply