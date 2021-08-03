psg-manager-pochettino-finally-opens-up-on-club’s-move-for-pogba

Mauricio Pohcettio refused to make a confirmation that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Paul Pogba

The France international has been rumoured that he would join the French giants this summer with a year left on his Man United deal

The 28-year-old joined the Red Devils for a record-breaking £89million from Juventus in the summer of 2016

Paul Pogba has been continually linked with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain and the talks has become debatable over the past few weeks, Goal.

The Manchester United midfielder has just a year left on his deal at Old Trafford and a move to Parc des Princes is on the cards for the Frenchman.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettiono has refused to be drawn into the debate of the 28-year-old joining his team this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn into the discussion about Paul Pogba’s move to PSG.

After the Parisians were defeated in the French Super Cup by league winners Lens, Pochettino was asked about Pogba possible move by 101 Great Goals and he said:

“You see the list of the players that we have at home, we have plenty of players. Half of the squad is at home. A few are on holiday.

“I think the performance was good, I am happy, and I don’t want to talk about names of players who are in other clubs.”

Pogba’s last outing for a French club

Pogba last played in France during his youth career with Lens before being snapped up by Man United and then spent four glorious years with Juventus.

He returned to England in 2016 as part of a record-breaking £89million transfer and has won the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

The France international has come under heavy criticisms since his move from Juve having failing to replicate the form he produced with Turin giants.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Pogba has thrown his weight behind United States gymnast Simone Biles after she pulled out from individual all-round final in a bid to focus on mental health, Daily Mail, Goal.

The 24-year-old who is the most successful US gymnast of all time decided to pull out just a day after she withdrew from the team event final.

Biles admitted she has been struggling with mental issues and will not risk her life in going into the dangerous event without getting mentally sound.

