PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has slammed PSG star, Kylian Mbappe over his attitude towards senior players at the French champions.

Mbappe has recently clashed with Lionel Messi and Neymar, raising question marks over his attitude after he was made world’s highest paid player by the French capital club.

During PSG’s game against Montpellier last weekend, the Frenchman argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty after he had already missed one.

After the penalty incident, the 23-year-old was also spotted pushing the great Lionel Messi after the Argentine failed to pass him the ball.

And Rooney, now the manager of DC United in the Major League Soccer, has criticised the striker.

“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.

“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.

“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.

