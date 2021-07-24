psg-fans-make-feelings-about-paul-pogba-known-with-huge-banner-outside-stadium

Paul Pogba: Cheeky PSG fans set up a banner saying they did not want Pogba at the club

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to PSG after rejecting a new deal

Manchester United are willing to sell him for a reported fee of £50 million

Paul Pogba is well on course to leave Manchester United after reports claiming he rejected an improved new deal to stay at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint Germain fans do not necessarily want Paul Pogba in their team. hoto by Visionhaus.

French giants Paris Saint Germain, who have already made some high-profile acquisitions over the summer, are favourite to land Pogba for a reported fee of £50 million and the 28-year old is said to be open to a move to the French capital.

However, amid the raging rumours about Pogba’s transfer, a section of PSG fans have made their feelings known about the prospect of signing the Frenchman.

A banner was recently placed outside the Parc des Princes stadium which had a scathing message to Pogba ahead of a proposed move to PSG.

The banner read:

“Pogba you should listen to your mother, she doesn’t want you here. Neither do we!”

According to Sportbible, another banner with the same message was placed in PSG’s training ground in Saint-Germain en Laye.

Pogba’s topsy-turvy time at Man United

This is the latest wave of rumours surrounding Pogba’s future since he made a grand return to Old Trafford in August 2016.

The last time there were such heavy reports of the Frenchman’s exit from Man United, Jose Mourinho was the manager and the pair had a public falling out.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has done little to help the rumours as he sensationally claimed last season that his client’s time at United was coming to an end.

Interestingly, Raiola’s sentiments came just as United were gearing up for a crunch Champions League game against RB Leipzig, which United went on to lose.

Part of the reason Pogba might be unwanted at PSG is fans have long memories and are aware of the fact that he was a boyhood supporter of Marseille, who are considered arch rivals of the French giants.

PSG’s summer signings

As far as signings are concerned, PSG have secured free signings of some big names including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Achraf Hakimi was acquired from Inter Milan for £54M.

