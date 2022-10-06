PSG eye Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Goncalo Ramos from Benfica in the summer of 2src23, according to Fichajes. The report has claimed that PSG want to revamp their forward-line next summer, and that that defending Ligue 1 champions are reportedly looking at bringing in the Portugal Under-21 international.

Ramos is one of the best forwards in Europe at the moment and has been in great form for Benfica for a while. The Portugal Under-21 international has scored four goals and provided one assists in seven Portuguese league matches so far this campaign.

Last season, the striker made 17 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the league for Benfica, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in the process. Ramos made four starts and three substitute appearances in the UEFA Champions League last season, scoring one goal in the process.