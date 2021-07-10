PSC lifts suspension of SP Mohammed Musa, reinstates 21 others – The Nation Newspaper

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has lifted the suspension of Mohammed Musa, a Superintendent of Police (SP) serving in the Yobe State Police Command. He was demobilized from the Special Protection Unit, Base 2, Lagos. Musa who was on suspension was recalled by the commission and awarded a punishment of severe reprimand.

He was facing charges of disobedience to constituted authority, absence from duty, divided loyalty, refusal to accept posting, discourteous behavior to public and act unbecoming of a public Officer

The PSC also approved the reinstatement of 21 other officers and directed the promotion of some of the officers and payment of salary arrears of others.

The decisions were taken at the 12th Plenary Meeting of the commission held in Abuja on the 6th and 7th (Tuesday and Wednesday) of July, 2021. The meeting was presided over by the chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the Head, Press and Public Relations (PSC), Ikechukwu Ani, Musa in his representation had stated that he did not indulge in the allegations levelled against him and denied the same while pleading for exculpation.

He however recalled his encounter with the aides of a former IGP and his detention at the Maitama Police Station without any known offence.

The commission was convinced after going through his representation that he was not guilty as charged and recalled him to work.

PSC also approved the reinstatement of Adamu Damji Abare, an ex -Chief Superintendent of Police on the rank of Superintendent; Edwin Ochima, ex Deputy Superintendent of Police to DSP and directed the payment of his salary arrears from 01/08/2015; Dauda Bot Lamba, ex Superintendent, returned to the rank of SP but with a punishment of reprimand.