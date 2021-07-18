Home Technology PSA: The World Ends With You Sequel Has Leaked, So Watch Out For Spoilers Online – Nintendo Life
PSA: The World Ends With You Sequel Has Leaked, So Watch Out For Spoilers Online

Square Enix Store error gives players early access

NEO: The World Ends With You - Nintendo Life IMG© Square Enix

NEO: The World Ends with You is technically still a few weeks out from its official Nintendo Switch release, but it seems some lucky fans have already got their hands on the Switch eShop version well ahead of the game’s launch.

Unlike a lot of other leaks in recent times, this one is apparently due to an error on the publisher’s end. Select users who pre-ordered a physical copy of the game from the Square Enix Store apparently received a redeemable code yesterday for the full digital release on Switch.

This code was meant to contain some preorder goodies and instead allows users to download and play through the entire game. While Square Enix was able to fix its mistake within a few hours, many still had enough time to redeem the code.

If you’re planning on playing the sequel when it arrives on 27th July, keep in mind spoilers and leaks might already be doing the rounds on social media and message boards. Were you one of the fans who have been able to redeem this game ahead of its release? Leave a comment down below.

[source resetera.com, via nintendoenthusiast.com]

