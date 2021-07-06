Home Technology PSA: Remember To Update Your Joy-Con, As Well As Your Nintendo Switch – Nintendo Life
Technology

PSA: Remember To Update Your Joy-Con, As Well As Your Nintendo Switch – Nintendo Life

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
psa:-remember-to-update-your-joy-con,-as-well-as-your-nintendo-switch-–-nintendo-life

Controller updates arrive with Version 12.1.0

  • Liam_Doolan
  • by Liam Doolan

Switch Joy-Con - Nintendo LifeNintendo Life

Nintendo has rolled out Version 12.1.0 for the Switch and as you might have already heard, it allows you to delete old software data to download new data. This update also comes with a bunch of stability improvements.

Since this update has gone live, users have also noticed a new update has been issued for the Switch Joy-Con controllers. As usual, Nintendo hasn’t said what exactly it does.

Here’s how you can perform this update:

How To Update Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

1) From the Home menu, choose ‘System Settings’. Then choose ‘Controllers and Sensors’ from the left-hand side.

2) Scroll down to ‘Update Controllers’, press it, and let the console do its thing.

Have you performed this update yet? Noticed any changes to your Joy-Con? Tell us down below.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Here’s how you can download Riot Games’ free-to-use...

Pokémon Diamond/Pearl Remake Box Art May Tease New...

Genshin Impact: Traveler’s Picture Book Event Guide |...

Where to Find Doomsday Prepper Guides in Fortnite...

Deloitte scores Australian health ‘information gateway’ contract –...

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer Flyaway attachment promises salon smooth...

Larry David sends up App Store review process...

Redmi Note 10T 5G is on its way...

Mario’s Creator Shigeru Miyamoto Is Still “Hooked” On...

Animal Crossing Monopoly Has Just The Cutest Little...

Leave a Reply