PSA: Remember To Update Your Joy-Con, As Well As Your Nintendo Switch – Nintendo Life

Nintendo has rolled out Version 12.1.0 for the Switch and as you might have already heard, it allows you to delete old software data to download new data. This update also comes with a bunch of stability improvements.

Since this update has gone live, users have also noticed a new update has been issued for the Switch Joy-Con controllers. As usual, Nintendo hasn’t said what exactly it does.

Here’s how you can perform this update:

How To Update Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

1) From the Home menu, choose ‘System Settings’. Then choose ‘Controllers and Sensors’ from the left-hand side.

2) Scroll down to ‘Update Controllers’, press it, and let the console do its thing.

Have you performed this update yet? Noticed any changes to your Joy-Con? Tell us down below.