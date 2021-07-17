PSA: Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is happening this weekend – 9to5Mac

The Pokémon GO Fest is back as a global and online event in 2021. Announced in April and with more details revealed last May, trainers all over the world can enjoy the event now.

Pokémon GO Fest takes place this weekend from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time. The ticket pass costs $4.99. Different from the in-person Pokémon GO Fest event, one ticket will let trainers participate on both days of the event, which releases a special mission with the mythic Pokémon Meloetta as the final reward.

Although some features are only available for ticket holders, all trainers can enjoy the festival with several Pokémon appearing in the game and in raids as well.

With hourly habitats, the type of Pokémon appearing in-game is different every 60 minutes. Here are the four themed habitat hours:

The Jungle habitat will feature Pokémon such as Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more.

habitat will feature Pokémon such as Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more. The Desert Mountain habitat will feature Pokémon such as Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more.

habitat will feature Pokémon such as Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more. The Ocean Beach habitat will feature Pokémon such as Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more.

habitat will feature Pokémon such as Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more. The Cave habitat will feature Pokémon such as Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.

Raids are featuring Hitmontop, Cranidos, Deino on day one. Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Galarian Weezing are also appearing wearing special costumes on Saturday.

On day two, the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will focus more on raids but trainers will be able to find in the wild the same Pokémon as the previous day. For ticket holders, here are all the exclusive features:

Earn an extra 10,000 XP in raid rewards when completing a Raid Battle;

Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes. These can be used for in-person raids;

Complete Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes. These can be used to join a raid from anywhere;

Pick up a free event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes. This will be available in the shop on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time;

All Pokémon attracted to Incense from Saturday will be attracted to Incense during event hours on Sunday.

To learn more about everything happening at the Pokémon GO Fest 2021, click here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: