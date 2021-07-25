PS5 Restock Update Has Disappointing News for Console-Less PlayStation Fans – ComicBook.com

A new PS5 restock update has some disappointing news for every PS5-less PlayStation fan out there. And unfortunately for Xbox fans, the disappointing news also applies to the Xbox Series X, which remains challenging to buy, but nowhere near as challenging as the PS5. Many expected these issues to be alleviated in 2021, but the PS5, in particular, has only gotten harder to buy. As a result, many have flung criticism and insult towards Sony and its retail partners, including the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop. However, none of these parties are to blame. The reason the PS5 is hard to buy right now — and to a lesser extent, the Xbox Series X — is due to the global chip shortage.

When will this chip shortage be solved? Well, it depends who you ask, but during a recent earnings call with investors, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger revealed that the company expects the chip shortage to plague the market in 2022, and possibly 2023 as well. What does this mean for the PS5? It means unless demand starts to dip, it’s going to be difficult to buy in 2022 and 2023 as well.

Speaking to this, Gelsinger revealed that he personally expects the shortages to bottom out in the second half of the year, but it will take another year or two for the industry to catch up with demand.

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because Gelsinger isn’t the first person to warn that the chip shortage isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. And as long as this is true, buying the PS5 will continue to be a mountain to climb.

In the immediate future, there’s currently no word of when the next PS5 restock will come. This week, we got restocks from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, but it remains to be seen who will be back next week with new stock.

