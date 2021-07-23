PS5 owners get 6 months of free Apple TV+ – Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) – The second season of Apple’s fan favourite show, Ted Lasso, is finally out in the wild for people to enjoy and sink into, and anyone who’s got their hands on a PS5 can watch it for free.

PlayStation has announced that PS5 owners can get six months of free access to Apple TV+, starting at any point in the next year.

The offer will end on 22 July 2022, but until then it will work whether you’ve got an existing Apple TV+ account or not, so there’s no issue here if you’ve previously used a free trial or anything.

It’s simple to activate, too, per PlayStation’s instructions:

Find the Apple TV app using your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in the home section of the Media tab.

Download and open the Apple TV app, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.

Get waching.

It’s a slight shame that this only applies to gamers who’ve got a PS5, so PS4 users are left out in the cold for now, but then again it’s yet another incentive to try to pick up Sony’s notoriously hard to find console.