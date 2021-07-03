PS Plus July 2021 Free PS5, PS4 Games Announced – Push Square

July’s PlayStation Plus Games have been officially announced, following two different leaks over the course of the last few days. As it turns out, the second leak was correct.

On PS5, subscribers are getting the next-gen port of A Plague Tale: Innocence. Meanwhile, on PS4, we’ve got Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. We suppose that there’s a bit of something for everyone, although we wouldn’t be surprised to see some degree of backlash given how strong previous months have been on PS Plus.

We didn’t think the original version of A Plague Tale: Innocence was all that impressive in our 6/10 verdict, but as time has gone on, the game has developed something of a cult following. This PS5 version will feature improved visuals and DualSense support.

Here’s what we had to say of the PS4 version: “A Plague Tale: Innocence deserves respect for daring to be different, funnelling you through a bleak European backdrop that’s seldom seen. Despite some neat ideas, though, the stealth and puzzle mechanics drag, and the story can’t quite make up its mind about what it wants to be. Furthermore, while the presentation is spectacular, the project lacks polish in key areas and overstays its welcome at times.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, meanwhile, earned the accolade of “best Call of Duty of the generation” in our 9/10 review back when the game first released. Opinions may have altered now, of course, but we thought it was spectacular in 2018:

“There will always be those that lament it for the lack of a single player campaign, but what Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 does for its multiplayer experience is nothing less than phenomenal. Traditional multiplayer has never been better thanks to a few tweaks and additions here and there that elevate the action to a whole new level, while the all new Blackout mode does Battle Royale better than anyone else. And on top of that, Zombies continues to impress us with a plethora of mechanics to engage with and scenarios to complete. As a package, you’re going to struggle to find much better than Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in the multiplayer market this year.”

Unfortunately, we had nothing positive to say in our 3/10 verdict of WWE 2K Battlegrounds:

“WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a game that seems like it exists purely to house its storefront, offering predatory microtransactions which would be overly pricy in a free-to-play game. In a paid title – even a budget one – they’re offensive. The only silver lining here is that the game is rubbish anyway, so feel free to skip it without feeling like you’re missing out.”

All three games will be available to add to your library or download starting from Tuesday 6th July, 2021.

