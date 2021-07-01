PS Plus July 2021 Free Games Announced — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, A Plague Tale… – Gadgets 360

PlayStation Plus’ July 2021 lineup has been (officially) revealed. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — the 2018 entry in Activision’s long-running shooter franchise, the first one with a battle royale mode and first without a traditional single-player campaign — leads the way. Alongside it, we have last September’s WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a wrestling game spin-off that’s more cartoony than regular WWE 2K titles in every aspect. The third and final PS Plus title for July is A Plague Tale: Innocence, the 2019 survival horror stealth title that is set to get next-gen (and Nintendo Switch) versions this month.

In fact, Sony is only offering the PlayStation 5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence for free on PS Plus, which is great for everyone (with a PS5), be it those who have never played the critically acclaimed game before or those who wish to revisit the first title in glorious 4K 60fps on PlayStation 5. A Plague Tale: Innocence’s updated edition is due July 6 on PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X, and will be added to PS Plus on launch day. It seems like Sony is finally taking on Xbox Game Pass in some way.

Though Microsoft has an ace up its sleeve too. A sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence is on its way — at E3 2021 last month, developers Asobo Studio announced A Plague Tale: Requiem, slated to release in 2022 on PC, PS5, Switch, and Series S/X. A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

PlayStation Plus July 2021 free games

Photo Credit: Sony

As for the other two games — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds — available for free under PS Plus in July, you will only get their PlayStation 4 versions. There’s no ground to complain here either unlike in past months anyway, as neither Black Ops 4 nor WWE 2K Battlegrounds even have a PS5 version. Both titles were criticised for their use of microtransactions, though that didn’t stop Black Ops 4 from becoming one of Activision’s most popular launches.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and A Plague Tale: Innocence will hit PlayStation Plus on Tuesday, July 6 and be available until Monday, August 2. There’s actually a fourth title this month as well in Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, which continues on PS Plus for a second month after being added in June. Speaking of June, last month’s two other games — Star Wars: Squadrons, and Operation: Tango — are up for free on PS Plus until Monday, July 5.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.