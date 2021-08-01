PS Plus Free Games for August 2021 Are May 2020 All Over Again – GameRant

Due to their receptions, it’s easy to draw a through line for comparison of the PS Plus free games for August 2021 and May 2020.

Near the end of 2020, PS Plus began ramping up it offerings in terms of size and scope. This PS Plus hot streak was mostly due to the then-upcoming launch of the PS5, with service keeping it up after release too. While not every fan was happy with every month, the wide appeal of each month’s games meant plenty of fans were happy. However, the PS Plus free games for August 2021 have drawn a lot of criticism, and while it is not a 1:1 comparison to the situation in May 2020, it is very comparable.

Many may not remember, but the PS Plus free games for May 2020 received a very visceral reaction online. And while the August 2021 reaction has been much milder in comparison, the two months fall into the same traps.

PS Plus Free Games for May 2020 Debacle Explained

The first major problem with PS Plus’ free games for May 2020 were high expectations. A widely-spread rumor prior to their reveal indicated fans would be getting Dying Light and Dark Souls: Remastered, which, when Cities Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 were inevitably revealed, was a bombshell waiting to explode. It did go off when fans created an online petition to change the games, which got a lot of attention, but it did not ultimately change the available games. The rumor was false to begin with, but many had taken it to heart. As such, the expectation of two big games replaced with two simulators crushed fans.

That was the second big problem with the May 2020 games. At this time, PS Plus had a pattern of one big game released alongside one more niche game (which is why the rumor should have never been believed), but two niche games was a big blow at the time. There wasn’t really an appeal for anyone unless they specifically like city-building simulators or farming simulators. Neither game is bad in an of itself, but it didn’t draw in a lot of fans.

PS Plus Free Games for August 2021 Compared to May 2020

The two problems that impacted how fans perceived the PS Plus free games for May 2020 are the exact problems that the August 2021 games have. First, expectations for PS Plus’ monthly games are at an all-time high. There’s no rumor to kickstart it, but it’s the fact that Sony really hasn’t dropped the ball 8 months into the year. With major PS5 releases, games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and more making their way on the service, getting a bad month upset many subscribers. Of course, it should be noted that even Sony is entitled to an “off” month, and these games will be replaced soon enough.

The second problem is also how they have limited appeal. Hunter’s Arena: Legends is a battle royale game with PvE elements, but it’s unlikely to take fans away from the big three battle royale games: Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Warzone. Tennis World Tour 2 would have a limited appeal, that being fans need to enjoy tennis, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a good game but the very premise is going to define how people approach it.

Overall, while PS Plus’ August 2021 games may not hit the same mark as many other months this year, there’s still time this year for more big bombshells from PS Plus. Fans should just be patient, perhaps give these games a chance, and see what else the service has in store for the year.

PS Plus free games for August 2021 will be available on August 3.

MORE: PS Plus Subscribers Already Have Something Big to Look Forward to in November

When Will the Free PS Plus Games for August 2021 Be Announced

About The Author