PS Plus for July 2021: A Plague Tale: Innocence debuts on PS5 – App Trigger

HONG KONG, CHINA – 2021/01/21: Japanese video gaming system brand created and owned by Sony Computer Entertainment, PlayStation 5, is seen at its official store in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

July is a pretty slow month for the PlayStation 5, but one of the games making its PS5 debut this month is A Plague Tale: Innocence. It just so happens that it will be making its debut through PlayStation Plus (PS Plus).

A Plague Tale: Innocence, the critically acclaimed third-person survival horror, actually released in May 2019 for PS4. The new PS5 version features 4K native resolution, targeted 60 FPS, improved visuals and faster loading. As PS Plus is celebrating the PlayStation 5 version’s release, it will be the only one offered through PlayStation Plus starting on Tuesday, July 6.

Accompanying it in the PS Plus lineup is Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and 2K’s WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Both are technically the PS4 versions, but you can play both of them on PS5 as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is basically self explanatory. It’s the 2018 installment in the blockbuster first-person shooter franchise.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is an over-the-top, arcade action take on professional wrestling. With Visual Concepts taking a year off from the annualized WWE 2K series following the disappointing WWE 2K20, this game served as a filler for the year. While the focus is on the zany action within the ring — which includes the use of special abilities and power-ups — there’s also a story mode, online tournaments, multiplayer and all the usual match types you’d expect to see in a wrestling game.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is also returning on PS Plus for another month. This game actually made its PS4 exclusive debut on PS Plus last month, and I guess it’s still available through July as well. All four of these games will be available through PS Plus from Tuesday, July 6 through Monday, August 2. You have until July 5 to download June’s free PS Plus games Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango.