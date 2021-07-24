Home Technology PS Plus August 2021 PS5, PS4 Games Leaked by Sony – Push Square
PS Plus August 2021 PS5, PS4 Games Leaked by Sony – Push Square

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Battle Royale! Plants! Tennis!

There are leaks, and then there’s Sony simply uploading August 2021’s PlayStation Plus lineup to its own official website well ahead of time. Yes, the hardware manufacturer has leaked its own reveal by updating PlayStation.com with the free PS Plus titles we can look forward to playing next month.

Available to download starting 3rd August 2021, they are:

  • Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS5 only)
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4)
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

At the time of writing, you can still head on over to the official PlayStation website and see the leak for yourself. It’s likely to be pulled shortly, however, so here’s a screenshot as proof:

Capture.JPG

We already knew Hunter’s Arena: Legends would be included in the line-up, but it too features on the website if you scroll down. Are you happy with these free PS5 and PS4 games? Let us know in the comments below.

