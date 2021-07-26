Provincetown issues a new mask mandate amid Covid-19 case surge after Fourth of July – CNN

(CNN) Provincetown, Massachusetts, has restored its indoor mask mandate after a cluster of Covid-19 cases followed the Fourth of July holiday.

The Provincetown Select Board and Board of Health adopted the mandate effective immediately during an emergency meeting Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Town Manager Alex Morse.

The boards voted to give Morse the power to further restrict or loosen restrictions based on public health data from the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment (BCDHE) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), Morse wrote. Massachusetts eased its mask mandate in May.

The actions come amid a sharp rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with the Cape Cod beachside town.

As of Friday, 430 confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with the Provincetown cluster have been reported to the DPH, according to the BCDHE. Of the 430 cases, 342 people live in Massachusetts and 153 of those live in Provincetown, while the rest of the cases are from residents from other states, the release states.