proud-of-the-man-you’re-becoming:-saidi-balogun-celebrates-as-lookalike-son-turns-a-year-older

Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, has taken to social media with a lovely photo of his lookalike son, Khalid on his birthday

The proud father in the dedicated post on Instagram praised his son and said special prayers for him

Fans and colleagues of the actor have also sent in congratulatory messages and birthday wishes for his son

Popular Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, recently took to social media to announce the birthday of one of his kids.

The actor on his Instagram page shared a photo of the young boy who is his look-alike and accompanied it with a beautiful writeup in the caption.

Saidi Balogun and his lookalike son Khalid

Photo credit: @saidibalogun/ @khalidgram

Source: Instagram

Balogun disclosed that he is proud of the young man his son is becoming and showered him with prayers.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday my boy, omo jo daddy @khalidgram__ I am proud of the man you are gradually becoming. May Allah guide your path, may your mistakes not destroy you but be a learning curve that will project you into greatness and greater achievements. Love you son.”

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Saidi Balogun

Kunleafod:

“Happy birthday to him.”

Akin_olaiya:

“Happy birthday son.”

Jideawobona:

“Happy Birthday Khalid,God bless and keep you.”

Officialkunleadegbite:

“Khalid God bless you boy. Live long in good health and wealth amen.”

Jagunnaibironkemia:

“Happy birthday.”

Mme_sylla_fatou:

“Happy birthday son.”

Shebabyshebaby:

“Hbd darling son.”

Muh_eenah:

“Happy birthday Khalid, may God bless your new age.”

