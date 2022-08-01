proud-of-sanjay-raut,-he-is-a-true-shiv-sainik,-says-uddhav-thackeray

MUMBAI: Describing the arrest of Shiv Sena MP

Sanjay Raut

as vendetta politics, Sena president Uddhav

Thackeray

said that he was proud of

Raut

and that he was an old friend. Uddhav said those who had “surrendered and jumped to the other side” had gone into a “hamam” (public bath). Reacting also to BJP national president J P Nadda’s comment that family-run parities, including the Shiv Sena, will perish, Thackeray on Monday said that after seeing the condition of the

Congress

today, those in power must not boast.

On Monday, Thackeray visited Raut’s Bhandup home and met Raut’s mother and wife. “There’s a dialogue in the film Pushpa – ‘jhukega nahi.’ But the real Shiv Sainik who won’t bow down is Sanjay Raut. Those who used to say they won’t bend are all on the other side today. This is not the direction shown by Balasaheb. Raut is a true Shiv Sainik,” he said.

Uddhav added, “What is Sanjay’s crime? He’s a journalist and Shiv Sainik, fearless, and speaks his mind. The way he has been arrested…he could have surrendered.”

On Nadda’s statement, he said, “BJP chief J P Nadda has just confirmed what I had said. Everyone must open their eyes and see where our country is heading and where BJP want to take it… Congress ruled for 60-65 years… Times are not always good for everyone.”

He said, “All days will not be acche din, and people will behave badly with you, the same way you behave with them when you are in power.” He alleged that there was a BJP conspiracy to finish regional parties and that governor B S Koshyari’s statement was part of the same plot. Saamna, the Sena mouthpiece, alleged that the action against Raut had been timed to bury the row created by Koshyari’s statement.

