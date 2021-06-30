proud-mum-aisha-buhari-celebrates-daughter-after-bagging-distinction-in-photography,-shares-adorable-photos

– Proud of her recent academic success, Aisha Buhari has showered praises on her daughter Hanan Buhari-Sha’aban

– Hanan graduated in flying colours, bagging distinction in Fine Art and Photography from a US university

– Mrs Buhari said Hanan has made her proud and prayed that God crown her efforts and that of “all graduating set”

Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady and wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has showered her daughter Hanan with beautiful encomium following her successful graduation from Ravensbourne University.

Hanan soared above her peers as he bagged distinction in her Fine Art and Photography programme in the United States varsity.

First Lady Aisha Buhari praises Hanan for making the family proud.

Credit: Aisha Buhari

Source: Instagram

Taking to her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, June 29, Mrs Buhari praised Hanan for making the family of the president proud.

The First Lady also wished her daughter and “all graduating set of 2021 more blessings and brighter future.”

She crowned it with a prayer that God will reward the graduates’ efforts.

She said:

“I am indeed proud of you Hanan and share with you and all graduating set of 2021 this joyous moment.

“You have made us proud. Wishing you and all graduating set of 2021, more blessings and a brighter future. May the Almighty Allah reward your efforts as you celebrate your M.A Fine Art Photography with Distinction. Alhamdullilah.”

. notes from the pictures shared by Mrs Buhari that the graduation ceremony was attended by Hanan’s husband and some other members of her family.

Hanan’s marriage to Fahd

In 2020, Hanan married Mohammed Fahd, the son of a popular Nigerian politician and businessman, Sani Sha’aban.

The picture of the wedding was shared by the First Lady on her Instagram page with the caption “#HamadForever Alhamdullilah.”

According to a presidency source, the wedding held on September 4, 2020, inside the Aso Rock presidential villa.

Aisha Buhari deactivate Twitter account

