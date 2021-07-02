Home hearsay Proud moment a Nigerian mother wore her son’s NYSC Khaki ; she sent him to school with the money she made from selling bread (PHOTOS)
Proud moment a Nigerian mother wore her son’s NYSC Khaki ; she sent him to school with the money she made from selling bread (PHOTOS)

A proud young Nigerian man who is currently undergoing the mandatory one year National Youth Service has honored his mother in the most loving way.

The young man came from humble beginnings and he cannot ignore the fact that his mother trained with the proceeds she made from selling bread… he never forgot his roots, so he went to her to pay homage.

His mother could obviously not hold back her emotions as she donned her son’s NYSC Khaki with pride.

The proud son shared the photos and wrote ;

My mama no go school but she say all her pikin must go school


I was trained with this bread …


Mama I love you

