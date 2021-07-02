protesters-bring-down-statues-of-queen-victoria,-queen-elizabeth-in-canada

-
Yahoo News Canada
PHOTOS: A Canada Day marked by reflection, and solidarity for Indigenous Peoples
Thousands took to the streets in Toronto, Ont. for the Every Child Matters Walk, honouring the lives of children who never returned home from residential schools across Canada for over a century. In Ottawa, this would be a day laden with Canadian flags and fanfare. Instead, fields at Parliament Hilll are covered in orange flags, representing countless Indigenous lives lost.
Associated Press Videos
AP Top Stories July 2 A
Here’s the latest for Friday July 2nd: Florida authorities plan to tear down remains of collapsed building; Three major fires in Northern California; US military leaves air base in Afghanistan; Spacecraft docks with International Space Station.
The Daily Beast
Statue of the Queen Toppled as Canadians Protest the Mass Graves of Indigenous Children
FacebookIn recent weeks, over 1,000 unmarked graves for Indigenous children have been discovered at former residential schools in Canada—and a wave of anger is sweeping over the nation as it confronts its dark past.On Thursday, it was Canada Day, which is usually a day of celebration to mark the founding of the nation in the 1800s. But, this year, it was a day of protest and unrest, which saw prominent statues of the British monarchs—Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II—pulled from their pedest
Associated Press
Canadian Indigenous group says more graves found at new site
A Canadian Indigenous group said Wednesday a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site near a former Catholic Church-run residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families. The latest discovery of graves near Cranbrook, British Columbia follows reports of similar findings at two other such church-run schools, one of more than 600 unmarked graves and another of 215 bodies. Cranbrook is 524 miles (843 kilometers) east of Vancouver.
The Daily Beast
Associated Press
