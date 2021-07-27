protest-hits-osogbo-as-policemen-allegedly-kill-motorcyclist-for-overtaking-their-vehicle

A commercial motorcyclist (Okada) was allegedly shot dead by some yet-to-be-identified uniformed policeman at the Islahudeen Area, Osogbo Tuesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the Police allegedly shot the commercial motorcyclist (Okada) around Oke Onitea Osogbo for trying to overtake their vehicle and just drove away.

They also alleged that the same team of policemen who are men of the Police Mobile Force also shot at a Toyota Camry on Monday because it had no registration number.

As a result of the development, other commercial motorcyclists have been protesting the death of their colleague by blocking the Lameco/Stadium Axis of the Ring Road.

They are also burning tyres at the Isahudeen Junction and blocking the major road and cars are turning away from the scene of the demonstration and seeking alternative routes.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Opalola Yemisi when contacted by bioreports stated that she just got information about the incident and that she will get back to the medium later after she must have been updated with a formal report.

As at the time of filing this report, bioreports learnt that the lifeless body of the dead motorcyclist is still lying at the spot where he was shot to death.

