By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday stepped down the presentation and consideration of the harmonized report on the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB after it had been slated for presentation.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila had called the Chairman of the Conference Committee from the House and Chief Whip, Mohammed Mongunu to lay the report on Wednesday’s plenary.

But the lawmaker sought the leave of the House to step down the laying of the report.

Official reasons for the development were not given but bioreports can reliably inform that it was not unconnected with the Senate’s insistence and approval of the 3% equity shares for the oil host communities which had caused frayed nerves.

Recall that before the commencement of plenary Thursday morning, the House witnessed some rowdiness as some members from oil-producing states and Niger Delta protested 3% as against the 5 % earlier approved by the House of Representatives.

The rowdy session prompted the Speaker to call for the executive session which heralded the stepping down of the report even after Gbajabiamila had earlier in his speech to mark the end of the legislative year said the bill will be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

“The 9th House of Representatives has carried on its constitutional duty to make laws for the good government of the country. After multiple failed attempts over two decades, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has passed both House of the National Assembly and will shortly be transmitted to the President after proper harmonization with the Senate”, Gbajabiamila had said.

With the stepping down of the consideration, it is now uncertain when next the bill will be formally considered and passed into law as both Chambers of the National Assembly are proceeding on annual vacation today to resume in September 2021.

