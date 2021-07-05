Home News America Prosecutors seek 35-year sentence for gang member in killing
News America

Prosecutors seek 35-year sentence for gang member in killing

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
prosecutors-seek-35-year-sentence-for-gang-member-in-killing

Federal prosecutors in Maryland are seeking a 35-year prison sentence for a gang member who pleaded guilty to participating in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times before his body was set on fire

July 5, 2021, 8:48 PM

2 min read

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Federal prosecutors in Maryland are seeking a 35-year prison sentence for a gang member who pleaded guilty to participating in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times before his body was set on fire.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores on July 19. He pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence.

Rodriguez admitted that he was a member of Mara Salvatrucha street gang, or MS-13 for short, and took part in the March 2019 killing over the mistaken belief that the boy, a fellow member, was working with police, prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday. The boy was beaten and stabbed or cut roughly 144 times by Rodriguez and others whom he believed to be his friends, they wrote.

The killing took place during an MS-13 clique meeting in the Hyattsville, Maryland, home of the clique’s leader. After the boy’s killing, clique members took his body to a secluded location in Stafford County, Virginia, and set it on fire, according to prosecutors.

Rodriguez was 20 when a grand jury indicted him and three other men in July 2020 on charges stemming from the boy’s killing. He was the first and only defendant to plead guilty as of Monday.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has set a Sept. 17 deadline for the U.S. Justice Department to notify the court whether it intends to seek the death penalty against co-defendant Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa. The indictment describes Ordonez as the MS-13 clique leader and claims he ordered the boy’s killing after questioning him about a recent encounter with police.

Rodriguez came to the U.S. from El Salvador in 2016, living with his mother in New Jersey before he moved to Virginia approximately a month before the killing.

The plea agreement between prosecutors and Rodriguez calls for a sentence ranging from 30 years to life imprisonment, but Xinis isn’t bound by that recommendation.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Canada, US are easing pandemic border-crossing restrictions

Bubbly supply halted after Moscow says champagne is...

Mastermind in 2016 killing of Honduran activist convicted

3 killed in northern Wisconsin house fire; 3...

NHL goalie dead after July Fourth fireworks accident

Multiple Miami-area buildings have been evacuated since the...

At least 150 people fatally shot in more...

Malala Yousafzai: Womens’ rights can’t be compromised during...

Pope Francis ‘alert and breathing on his own’...

Investigators to search ocean off Hawaii for cargo...

Leave a Reply