Federal prosecutors in New York on Friday detailed a string of new accusations of sexual assault and bribery against R. Kelly going back 30 years, including how the disgraced R&B singer allegedly abused a teenage boy in 2006.

In a lengthy court filing, the prosecutors asked a judge for permission to admit what they said was evidence of the sickening allegations — for which Kelly has not been charged — at his upcoming sex-trafficking trial in Brooklyn, Page Six reports.

The uncharged acts are “directly relevant to and inextricably intertwined with the evidence of the charged crimes,” the prosecutors argued in the motion.

The filing alleges that in 2006, Kelly sexually abused a 17-year-old boy, named only as John Doe #1, after meeting him at a McDonalds in Chicago and asking “what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business.”

According to the court docs, the boy introduced Kelly to a close male pal who was 16 or 17. Several years later, Kelly allegedly started a sexual relationship with that person, John Doe #2, and forced several of his girlfriends at the time to have sex with the young man while he filmed.

The documents also describe how a “crisis manager” for Kelly allegedly bribed a Cook County, Illinois, clerk with $2,500 to get inside information on the singer’s legal troubles after the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” came out in early 2019.

Prosecutors also want to introduce evidence that Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, allegedly sexually abused the singer Aaliyah Haughton and married her in 1994 when she was 15 so that she couldn’t be forced to testify against him, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. She died in a plane crash in 2001.

Other allegations contained in the filing include unlawful imprisonment, hush money payments, threats and psychological abuse.

Prosecutors said that a woman named as Jane Doe #5, who is expected to testify, alleged that Kelly directed her to search the internet and find “child pornography involving boys for him.” A search authorized on Kelly’s computer corroborated this claim, according to the court doc.