proposed-lg-election-sparks-altercation-in-osun

Kazeem Badmus

THE proposed local government election scheduled to hold on October 15, 2022 has been generating controversies and sparking altercations between political actors, among which are Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who have been trading words over the election.

OSIEC had, on Monday, released time table for the election amidst criticism from PDP and some members of the public.

Chairman of the commission, Otunba Segun Oladitan, disclosed that the electoral body might spend half a billion naira for the election.

Both the ruling APC and the PDP have been trading words over the legality of the conduct of the election.

While the APC and OSIEC insist on the election, PDP has dissociated itself from it, describing it as illegal and efforts in futility.

Don’t Destabilize Osun Over LG Poll – APC Tells PDP

In one of its reactions to the controversies on the LG poll, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop its threat to plunge the state into an avoidable crisis over the conduct of the local government election.

In a statement issued by Mr Kola Olabisi, on behalf of the State Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, the APC says it frowns at the series of threats by the PDP.

The APC reminded the PDP that Governor Gboyega Oyetola is still enjoying the protection of the constitution as the subsisting bona-fide Governor of the state and would not allow any irritant to dictate to him how to run his government within the stipulated four-year.

The party stated that the use of self-help has no nexus with a democratic institution, explaining that OSIEC as a corporate body can sue and be sued by anyone or a corporate body which has an ax to grind with it.

Poll Constitutional – OSIEC Chair

Meanwhile, the OSIEC Chairman Segun Oladitan, has disclosed that the body will be spending about N500 million naira to conduct the election.

Oladitan, while featuring on Rave Fm’s ‘Frank Talk’ on Wednesday, said the commission is protected by law on the conduct of the election, dismissing the PDP’s claim that he is only doing the bidding of the incumbent governor.

He said, “OSIEC is only doing what it is supposed to do under the law. The local government election is within the ambit of the law.”

Asked on the cost of the election, Oladitan said, “As of now, we are looking at maybe half a billion. I always want to run away from cost. What I’m always concerned with is what people want. We should not sacrifice the people’s desires at the alter of cost.

“I’m the people’s servant and as the people’s servant in OSIEC, I’m to listen to what I’m directed to do. The cost does not concern me. My duty is to do things in accordance with the law that created the commission.

“We have been preparing for the election since the day we were sworn in. A lot of things have been done in preparation for the election long before now.

“The Constitution says that our commission should conduct an election; and the state assembly has asked the commission, along with the constitutional provision, to conduct an election.

“My primary concern is total obedience to the constitution of Nigeria. Every other reading outside that is political which this commission is not concerned with. Why must I be worried that I have been asked to perform a constitutional duty which we were inaugurated for?”

PDP Accuses OSIEC Chairman Of Playing To The Gallery

However, the PDP has insisted that the election would not hold, accusing the OSIEC chairman of playing to the gallery of the APC.

The Secretary of the Legal Committee of the PDP, Ashim Abioye, while speaking with newsmen yesterday stated that the OSIEC chairman is acting contrary to what the law and Electoral Act stipulated.

Abioye maintained that conducting the election is tantamount to wasting the resources of the state, adding that it will be nullified by the court of law.

Speaking further, Abioye disclosed that the party had already petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission to look into the matter to forestall break down of law and order.

His words, “The OSIEC chairman is playing the piper of the APC and gravitating towards illegality and criminality because the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gave the National Assembly and the State House of Assembly power to make laws for the conduct of Local Government elections.

“OSIEC law conflicts with the laws made by the National Assembly and it is, therefore, null and void. A state’s independent electoral body is independent to the extent of its dependency on INEC.

“From the ‘word go’, the processes and procedures that OSIEC wants to adopt are faulty and criminal. It was clear from the notice published by OSIEC that it was a haphazard arrangement.

“Section of the Electoral Act states that any official of a state electoral body that acts contrary to the provision of the electoral act has committed a crime.

“I’m confident the IGP will act because failure to do so, there could be a likelihood of breaking law and order and I tell you the IG and EFCC will act.

“Apart from the IGP and EFCC, there are matters in court. This is a matter of urgency and public interest. The public order and sanity are being called to question here and I think the court will give it expeditious determination”.