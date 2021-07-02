proposed-aviation-university:-sirika-presents-concept-note-to-nuc

The Federal Government has presented a concept note of the proposed Aviation and Aerospace University to the National Universities Commission (NUC) Friday in Abuja.

The National Universities Commission, the regulator of Universities education in Nigeria, however, assured the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika that it would expeditiously look into the concept document submitted by the Minister.

Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed who gave the assurance after receiving the note from the Minister, said the commission will engage some professors to perfect the concept note for immediate approval.

“I can assure you that by the end of the month (July), we are going to have a brand new University, the first of its kind in Abuja, the first African University dedicated to aviation and aerospace study in the country”.

The NUC Executive Secretary applauded the Minister for his courage in ensuring that the University sees the light of the day.

He said the proposed institution was a special one that deserved support, noting that it won’t serve only Nigeria, but the entire African continent and the international community.

Earlier the Minister, who was accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Directors and Heads of Agencies, said that the ‘African Aviation and Aerospace University Abuja’ will be dedicated to research and development of knowledge in Aviation and Aerospace.

He said the quest for the University was driven by the need to fill some identified gaps for the growth and development of the aviation sector.

“When we took up the leadership in civil aviation, we identified and understood the gap in the growth and development of civil aviation in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general. We are deficient in research and development in civil aviation and aerospace technology and that has caused a lot of underdevelopment of the sector and made us backwards”

He said there were huge gaps in the Aviation sector that needed intervention, particularly in the area of research and development in order to advance the betterment of the Civil Aviation and Aerospace industry.

“We have been working three to four years now into this and we developed a concept note based on the advice by Executive Secretary NUC for critique and that will fast track the process of setting up the University. We come up with concept note of what will be the focus of this University” he explained.

He added that “the potential of this University to serve the market of civil aviation and aerospace within the continent cannot be overemphasized. Once the University takes off, a lot will happen and it will change the dynamic”.

Sirika expressed gratitude to the Executive Secretary and his team for guiding the process leading to the submission of the concept note and the assurance that it will be expeditiously concluded.