Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua widow Evelyn Joshua lead Synagogue Church candle light procession on Monday.

Monday procession for di Synagogue Church mountain begin di week long funeral rites of di influential Nigerian preacher.

Di candle light procession witness at least 5000 followers of di late prophet TB Joshua wey die last month.

Pipo from far and wide both black and white na im troop into Lagos Nigeria for di funeral rites.

However, di candlelight procession na private ceremony, according to wetin di Synagogue Church of All Nations tok.

Di televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) die last month at di age of 57.

TB Joshua death occur few days to im 58 birthday.

Fire outbreak for Synagogue afta candlelight procession

Meanwhile fire outbreak happun for a portion of TB Joshua Synagogue church property for Ikotun Lagos Monday night.

Di fire start about 11:30 pm when pipo just dey come back from di church prayer mountain wia dem do candlelight procession for dia late Prophet TB Joshua.

Tori for ground be say na electrical fault cause di fire.

Fire service pipo neva come di area at about 12:20am.

E take efforts of plenti church members to quench the fire wit buckets of water.

Di fire happun for di restaurant section of church compound

Prophet TB Joshua burial candle light procession fotos

Wetin we call dis foto, Evelyn Joshua lead Synagogue Church candle light procession to begin ‘TB Joshua funeral’.

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV

