Founder and senior Prophet, Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministries (CMDM), Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin had yesterday stormed Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), to pay tribute to the late Prophet TB Joshua and condole with his family.

Owomowomo as he is fondly called was seen along side his lagos based colleague Dr Chris Okafor as they consoled TB Joshua’s Widow.

This is coming ahead of burial arrangement of the prophet who passed on in Lagos on June 5, 2021.

Fufeyin, a philanthropist, who shares similarities in their style of ministration, demonstrations, Charity and love for humanity.

with the late Prophet in terms of giving described Joshua as man that must be celebrated worldwide for his immense contribution to humanity with TB Joshua.

With emotions being inarguably high and tributes pouring in since the death of the the scoan leader, Fufeyin told journalists after the visit in Lagos that men of God across the world must emulate the exemplary life of Prophet TB Joshua. Describing him as a Kingdom General who should be celebrated, dead or alive, Fufeyin, praised the legacies of TB Joshua and maintained that he was a good man whose life and ministry has touched millions of lives across the globe.

TB Joshua had passed on at age 57 from an undisclosed cause. The preacher founded The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN); a Mega Christian Church based in Lagos.

Recently, Fufeyin was moved to tears during service session when he led the church to mourn the late Prophet , reiterating that “we can all be consoled, knowing that heaven has gained a soul.

Observing a minute silence to honour the great Man of God, Prophet Fufeyin prayed for his family, asking that God Almighty gives them the fortitude bear this great loss.

“The church of God has lost a soldier but heaven gained a soul. We pray for the family and the entire members of SCOAN and Emmanuel TV, that they will be comforted in Jesus Name,” Renowned prophet, Fufeyin, said.