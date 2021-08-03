prominent-apc-lawyer-akintola-tackles-members-calling-for-buni’s-removal-as-party’s-caretaker-chairman

APC’s counsel, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, reproved members of the ruling party seeking the removal of the interim chairman, Mai Mala Buni

The senior lawyer criticized the PDP for calling the just concluded APC’s ward congresses a nullity

Akintola further condemned the lead opposition party’s criticism, urging it to paddle its own canoe

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), a counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, August 2, reproved members of the party seeking the removal of the interim chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

He criticized the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for calling the ward congresses conducted by the APC on Saturday, July 31, a nullity.

Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), APC counsel, has berated members of the party seeking Governor Buni’s removal as interim chairman.

Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

In an interview with The Guardian in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Akintola said those who had lost out in the congresses were the ones calling for the removal of Buni.

His words:

“Those saying that the congresses will be nullified, it is their wishful thinking. I don’t have a reply to that. All the grandstanding and hullabaloo does not call for any reaction.

“This is not the first time we will have such a minority judgment. It is not binding. It is only good for sociologists and academics. The minority judgment may be popular but it doesn’t have any effect.

“Those who have lost out are the ones crying for the removal of Buni and nullification of the congresses. Those who felt short-changed are the ones making the call.

“It is their constitutional right. You can’t beat a child and expect him not to cry. They are just crying foul.”

Akintola further condemned the PDP for describing the congresses as a nullity, urging the party to paddle its own canoe.

He said:

“For the PDP to say that the exercise is a nullity, is like crying more than the bereaved. It is another wishful thinking.

“The party has no locus standi to comment on our party. The intra-party crisis is not the business of the court, let alone the party that has its crisis. I don’t know their business at the party.

The PDP is only crying more than the bereaved”.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Supreme Court’s declaration on Buni unsettles APC governors

In a related development, the governors of the APC held an emergency meeting in Abuja on Friday, July 30, following the declaration of the national committee led by Mai Mala Buni illegal by the Supreme Court

The governors at the meeting, discussed Saturday, July 31, APC state and local government congresses.

They also discussed the implication of the judgement on the Ondo state governorship election for the party.

Source: Legit.ng