Progressive Democrats call on own party to extend evictions moratorium – live – The Guardian

12:10
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio this morning strongly encouraged New Yorker to get vaccinated and “wear masks in indoor settings even if you’re vaccinated” but did not issue a mask mandate – as other cities in the US have – in light of the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.
“If you don’t know the people around, if you’re not sure if they’re vaccinated or not, or if you know some are unvaccinated, it’s absolutely crucial to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated,” de Blasio said at a press conference.
On Friday, de Blasio said that he would give further guidance on masks during this morning’s press conference, leading some to wonder whether the mayor would reinstate the city’s mask mandate. As Covid cases continue to rise across the country, a handful of major cities have put indoor mask mandates back in place, including Los Angeles, Washington DC and Atlanta.
De Blasio said that while masks are important for curbing the spread of the virus, “everything we do is vaccine-centric.” The city has recently offered $100 to anyone who gets their first dose of the vaccine at a city-run vaccination site and has required all city employees to be vaccinated by 13 September in an effort to raise vaccination rates. About 66% of adult New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
11:42
Pelosi urges White House to extend eviction moratorium
House speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to House Democrats today urging the White House to extend the federal evictions moratorium, echoing a call she made at a press conference yesterday saying that action “must come from the administration”.
“It is unfathomable that we would not act to prevent people from being evicted. Overwhelmingly, our Members agreed to extend the moratorium and universally, to distribute the funds. But the House passing the eviction moratorium without the Senate acting does not extend the moratorium,” Pelosi wrote in the letter.
In her letter, Pelosi mentions that treasury secretary Janet Yellen will give a presentation to House Democrats tomorrow on the work the department is doing to bring $46bn in federal rental assistance to Americans.
Updated
11:03
Confidence that Covid-19 is getting better in the United States dropped dramatically in July compared to June, according to a new Gallup poll released today.
In June, 89% of American polled said the situation around coronavirus was getting better, while 3% said it was getting worse. In a huge shift, 45% of those polled in July said it was getting worse while just 40% said it was getting better.
This is the first time since January when pessimism about the virus has outweighed optimism.
The drop in confidence is likely tied to the increase in Covid-19 cases seen over the last few weeks. Last Tuesday, the US saw over 100,000 new cases of Covid. Over the weekend, Florida reported over 21,000 cases in a single day – the highest since the pandemic started.
10:26
Details of Barack Obama’s birthday party, which is taking place this weekend, reveal that the bash is set to be huge even as concerns of the Delta variant have made health officials weary of large gatherings.
An anonymous source told Axios that 475 guests and over 200 staff will be at the party, which will take place outside on Martha’s Vineyard. Guests are asked to be vaccinated and there will be coordinators ensuring guests are following proper protocols, but it is unclear whether guests will be expected to wear masks or how planners will be ensuring people at the party are vaccinated. Rock band Pearl Jam is expected to perform during the party.
The White House told Axios that Joe Biden will not be in attendance but will be catching up with Obama soon and looks forward to “properly welcoming him into the over-sixty club”.
While there are no restrictions for large outdoor gatherings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that guests of such events wear masks, social distance and be vaccinated.
09:52
NIH director: Health officials trying to ‘avoid lockdowns at all costs’
The director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said the federal government is trying to “avoid lockdowns at all costs”, but emphasized that people are going to have to take precautions to stop the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.
Francis Collins, director the NIH, told Good Morning America this morning that people are going “to have to do some things that won’t necessarily be welcomed by people” like wearing masks indoors, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended in guidance released last week.
Collins also said that health officials are currently assessing whether Americans will need booster shots but said there is so far no evidence that booster shots are needed.
“That’s an ongoing debate… We will do that if it’s necessary to do that,” he said.
Updated
09:33
In the aftermath of the presidential election last year, Donald Trump quickly drew up arsenals for financial support, creating a new political action committee called “Save America” that he said would challenge the election results in court.
But the Pac has not spent any money on litigation, despite these promises. Here’s Peter Stone with more for the Guardian:
Critics note Trump has built an arsenal of political committees and nonprofit groups, staffed with dozens of ex-administration officials and loyalists, which seem aimed at sustaining his political hopes for a comeback, and exacting revenge on Republican congressional critics. These groups have been aggressive in raising money through at times misleading appeals to the party base which polls show share Trump’s false views he lost the White House due to fraud.
Just days after his defeat last November, Trump launched a new political action committee, dubbed Save America, that together with his campaign and the Republican National Committee quickly raked in tens of millions of dollars through text and email appeals for a Trump “election defense fund”, ostensibly to fight the results with baseless lawsuits alleging fraud.
The fledgling Pac had raised a whopping $31.5m by year’s end, but Save America spent nothing on legal expenses in this same period, according to public records. Run by Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Save America only spent $340,000 on fundraising expenses last year.
09:16
Democrats urge action on federal evictions moratorium
Good morning, and welcome to the politics live blog.
House Democrats are rallying around calls to members of their own party to address the federal evictions moratorium, which expired on Saturday night.
“We cannot in good faith blame the Republican party when House Democrats have a majority,” US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN yesterday. She said the House had the opportunity to vote to extend the moratorium, but there was “a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote”. AOC went on to call these conservative Democrats “cowards” who should come back to DC to put their names on a vote.
Three representatives – Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley – have been sleeping on the steps of the Capitol since Friday night to protest the expired eviction moratorium.
“It’s not OK to just sit back and allow 7m people, possibly upwards of 7 million people, to be at risk for eviction in a little more than 24 hours,” Bush told local news station WUSA over the weekend.
Here’s what else we’re keeping an eye on today:
- The Senate will soon begin amending the text of the $1tn bipartisan infrastructure bill after Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday that the bipartisan group that was working on the text of the bill is near completion. Schumer said the bill should pass the Senate in the next few days after negotiations.
- Health officials have been hinting at support for renewed mask mandates as the Covid-19 Delta variant spreads across the country. Dr Anthony Fauci, chief White House medical adviser, pushed back on the ban of mask mandates in Florida, which saw over 21,000 new cases of Covid Sunday. Fauci said while people should be able to make independent decisions, they are “part of the transmission chain”.
