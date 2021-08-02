Progressive Democrats call on own party to extend evictions moratorium – live – The Guardian

12.10pm EDT

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio this morning strongly encouraged New Yorker to get vaccinated and “wear masks in indoor settings even if you’re vaccinated” but did not issue a mask mandate – as other cities in the US have – in light of the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

“If you don’t know the people around, if you’re not sure if they’re vaccinated or not, or if you know some are unvaccinated, it’s absolutely crucial to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated,” de Blasio said at a press conference.

On Friday, de Blasio said that he would give further guidance on masks during this morning’s press conference, leading some to wonder whether the mayor would reinstate the city’s mask mandate. As Covid cases continue to rise across the country, a handful of major cities have put indoor mask mandates back in place, including Los Angeles, Washington DC and Atlanta.

De Blasio said that while masks are important for curbing the spread of the virus, “everything we do is vaccine-centric.” The city has recently offered $100 to anyone who gets their first dose of the vaccine at a city-run vaccination site and has required all city employees to be vaccinated by 13 September in an effort to raise vaccination rates. About 66% of adult New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.