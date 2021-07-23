Programming languages: Learn Python basics and advanced skills in these 12 courses – TechRepublic

Whether you’re learning how to use Python as a new developer or as a network admin, check out these online training courses.

If you want to break into a new tech career as a developer, and you don’t know which programming language to learn first, Python might be perfect for you. Python is one of the leading programming languages in the world, and it’s expected to continue to grow. Best of all, since Python was specifically designed to be easy to learn, non-programmers have been known to learn the basics over just one weekend. Now you can train at your own pace with The Complete 2021 Python Expert Super Bundle for only $59.99.

The training course Programming Fundamentals covers the basics of programming in general, which can help you learn other languages, too. Introduction to Programming Using Python will get you started with Python’s most fundamental skills, and Python Programming will continue with the basic concepts.

From there, you’ll learn the most common modules in Use the Standard Library. Dive Into the Python Standard Library covers more advanced features. Next, the Reading & Writing Files course will cover the way Python handles those activities.

Now you should be ready for Object-Oriented Python, which will teach you all about classes, associated objects and how to use inheritance. You’ll get hands-on experience by creating an OOP text-based adventure. Security and data skills are always in high demand, so Python for Security, Python Data Model, and Data Representation & Serialization will take you far.

Plus, you can learn how to use Python for networking automation in Hands-On Python for Networking Professionals. The Using Community Code course will show you how to create code that solves specific problems.

