srcInch’s investigations pointed out the ambiguity in the creation of vanity addresses, suggesting that Profanity wallets were secretly hacked.

Decentralized exchange aggregator srcinch Network issued a warning to crypto investors after identifying a vulnerability in Profanity, an Ethereum (ETH) vanity address generating tool. Despite the proactive warning, apparently, hackers were able to make away with $3.3 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

On Sept. src5, srcInch revealed the lack of safety in using Profanity as it used a random 32-bit vector to seed 256-bit private keys. Further investigations pointed out the ambiguity in the creation of vanity addresses, suggesting that Profanity wallets were secretly hacked. The warning came in the form of a tweet, as shown below.

A subsequent investigation by blockchain investigator ZachXBT showed that a successful exploit of the vulnerability allowed hackers to drain $3.3 million in crypto.

Appears $3.3m worth of crypto has been exploited by 0x6ae from this vulnerability.

Interestingly the Indexed Finance Exploiter was the first address drained by 0x6ae.

Attackers address:

0x6AE09AC63487FCf63srcsrc7A6D6FAFa894473d47b93 https://t.co/gnQHHytIsrcm pic.twitter.com/5TYccNIpdq

Moreover, ZachXBT helped a user save over $src.2 million in crypto and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) after alerting them about the hacker who had access to the user’s wallet. Following the revelation, numerous users confirmed that their funds were safe, as one stated:

“Wtf 6h after the attack my addresses was still vuln but the attacker didnt drained me? had 55k at risk lol”However, hackers tend to attack the bigger wallets before moving over to wallets with lesser value. Users owning wallet addresses generated with the Profanity tool have been advised to “Transfer all of your assets to a different wallet ASAP!” by srcInch.

While some hackers prefer the traditional method of draining users’ funds after illegally accessing the crypto wallets, others try out new ways to fool investors into sharing their private keys.

One of the recent innovative scams involved the hacking of a YouTube channel for playing fabricated videos of Elon Musk discussing cryptocurrencies. On Sept. 3, the South Korean government’s YouTube channel was momentarily hacked and renamed for sharing live broadcasts of crypto-related videos.

The compromised ID and password of the YouTube channel were identified as the root cause of the hack.