Products you’re not allowed on I’m A Celeb including £22 beauty buy that was smuggled in

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens as the ITV reality show returns for its 20th series.

This year’s crop of celebrities, including singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles and disgraced politician Matt Hancock, are back in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019.

For the length of their stay in the jungle, I’m A Celeb has a strict policy on the items celebs can bring into camp.

Last year, Isle of Paradise’s Hyglo Self-Tan Face Serum was spotted amongst the contraband items, a hyaluronic acid serum that hydrates and tints.

It remains unknown which campmate the item belonged to but fingers were pointed at hit music producer Naughty Boy, who was also guilty of smuggling in seasoning for his rice.

I’m A Celeb is back on our screens for another season

(Image: James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Other contraband items last year included Vaseline, Toffee Penny Quality Street chocolates, and a nail file.

Contestants are only allowed to take a few things with them to the jungle and there are certain strict rules celebrities must follow when packing.

The celebrities are required to wear the recognisable uniform of red shorts or trousers, red socks, black books, black t-shirts, khaki shirts, red fleeces and khaki hats. The celebrities are only permitted three sets of underwear and three sets of swimwear for their three week stay in the jungle.

The celebrities are allowed various necessities, including toothbrush, tea tree toothpaste, sunscreen, mosquito repellant, deodorant, shaving kits and generic body lotion, according to former contestant Lisa Snowdon.

Last year Ant and Dec unveiled contraband items

(Image: ITV)

Makeup is famously banned on the show, however in 2017 Georgia Toffolo was given permission to put on foundation once a day because of her acne.

One luxury item is allowed per person during their stay. ITV has revealed they don’t let participants have the same requests to avoid a camp full of identical items.

Banned luxury items include food, salt and pepper, pillows, extra underwear, phones, messages from family, clocks and writing materials.

I’m A Celeb’s executive producer Olly Nash revealed the most common luxury items requested as pillows and photos from home.

“Then you get people like Helen Flanagan who asked for fake tan and then when she got it five days in she already had a tan and she ended up with a bright orange face.

Kim Woodburn demanded that producers return her hair conditioner

(Image: ITV)

“Joey Essex brought in rubber rings to play in the pool. So some people bring in silly stuff.”

Other luxury items spotted throughout the years include contestant Fleur East’s hair cream in 2018, Anne Hegerty’s handheld fan and James McVey’s pot of moisturiser.

The Isle of Paradise face serum is not the first beauty-related contraband snuck into camp. In 2015 Kim Woodburn demanded that producers return her hair conditioner claiming, “I earn money with this hair.

“I washed my hair today and it’s breaking, it’s falling apart. I’ve spent two years getting my hair in spot on condition. I use the top products on it, and they’ve taken it away from me. I need my conditioner.”

READ NEXT:

I’m A Celebrity viewers in hysterics as Jill Scott falls out of hammock I’m A Celeb fans decide ‘Mike Tindall’s already my fave royal’ as spider crawls over head I’m A Celeb fans predict Olivia Attwood’s extensions ‘will be eaten by insects’ and a clumpy mess Boy George’s real name: I’m a Celeb’s star’s birth name and stage name he was previously known for I’m A Celeb’s Charlene White’s life with secret partner and cute kids Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–