Product recall of Weet-Bix promotional spoons over fears of choking hazard to young children – Daily Mail

Wooden spoons sent to children as part of a Weet-Bix giveaway are recalled over choking fears
- Urgent recall issued for spoons part of Weet-Bix Little Kids Essentials promotion
- Fears product may pose choking risk to children if tip separates from the handle
- Parents urged to keep spoons in safe and secure spot out of reach from children
- A replacement silicon spoon has been offered, with direction to return original
By Miriah Davis For Daily Mail Australia
Published: | Updated:
An urgent recall has been issued for spoons sent to the winners of a breakfast cereal promotional giveaway.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued the recall of wooden spoons handed out as part of a Weet-Bix Little Kids Essentials Promotional Bowl and Spoon set giveaway, over fears they present a choking hazard to young children.
Product Safety Australia warned: ‘If the tip separates from the handle, it can pose a choking hazard for young children, which can lead to severe injury or death.’
A recall has been issued for a wooden spoon part of a Weet-Bix Little Kids Essential Bowl and spoon set promotional giveaway
The affected winners are urged to immediately stop using the defected product and to place it in a safe and secure spot out of reach from children.
Consumers will be offered a replacement silicon spoon along with a pre-paid postage satchel to return the original spoon.
For more information customers can contact Sanitarium Health Food Company on CustomerRelations@sanitarium.com.au or call the company on 1800 673 392.
Product Safety Australia warned the tip could separate from the handle presenting a choking risk to young children
Advertisement