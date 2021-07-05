Home Technology Product recall of Weet-Bix promotional spoons over fears of choking hazard to young children – Daily Mail
Wooden spoons sent to children as part of a Weet-Bix giveaway are recalled over choking fears

  • Urgent recall issued for spoons part of Weet-Bix Little Kids Essentials promotion
  • Fears product may pose choking risk to children if tip separates from the handle
  • Parents urged to keep spoons in safe and secure spot out of reach from children
  • A replacement silicon spoon has been offered, with direction to return original 

An urgent recall has been issued for spoons sent to the winners of a breakfast cereal promotional giveaway. 

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued the recall of wooden spoons handed out as part of a Weet-Bix Little Kids Essentials Promotional Bowl and Spoon set giveaway, over fears they present a choking hazard to young children. 

Product Safety Australia warned: ‘If the tip separates from the handle, it can pose a choking hazard for young children, which can lead to severe injury or death.’

A recall has been issued for a wooden spoon part of a Weet-Bix Little Kids Essential Bowl and spoon set promotional giveaway

The affected winners are urged to immediately stop using the defected product and to place it in a safe and secure spot out of reach from children. 

Consumers will be offered a replacement silicon spoon along with a pre-paid postage satchel to return the original spoon.  

For more information customers can contact Sanitarium Health Food Company on CustomerRelations@sanitarium.com.au or call the company on 1800 673 392.

Product Safety Australia warned the tip could separate from the handle presenting a choking risk to young children

