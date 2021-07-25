Pro Evolution Soccer will change its name and become free – Observer – brytfmonline.com

On Wednesday, the company announced that Konami’s “Pro Evolution Soccer” (PES) video game series will be changing its name. The name of the “FIFA” competitor has been changed to “eFootball” and it is nowfree to playIn other words, similar to games like “Fortnite” or “Rocket League”, it will be possible to play for free on most platforms (consoles, smartphones, PC). The new version will arrive “in the fall”.

[Abaixo, pode ver o trailer de apresentação]

in a releaseKonami claims that eFootball “is a new global brand for a global audience” and that it will only be available in digital form. In addition, the game will use the Unreal Engine, one of the most popular software among the video game industry producers.

Thanks to the highly advanced soccer game engine, the animation system has also been revised,” says Konami.

According to the company, teams such as “FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, etc. will be available for free at launch.” However, “in the future, certain game modes will be sold separately in the “DLC” format (short for “DLC”).Downloadable content“,” Downloadable Content “, in Portuguese), is developing a video game product.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., will be the “global e-soccer ambassadors”. In addition, Konami reveals that footballers Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique “were closely involved in the development as official consultants for offensive and defensive playing style, respectively”.

After its launch in the fall and until the end of winter, “eFootball” will gain many features, such as the ability to play online matches between different platforms, a “create your own team” mode and sports tournaments.

The first game called “Pro Evolution Soccer” was released in 2001. However, at that time, this was the title that was only awarded in Europe. In other regions, such as Asia, the video game was called “world football”. The last release of “PES” was PES2020, which was released in September 2019.