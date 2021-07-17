Priyanka Chopra shares a selfie as she makes ‘lemonade’ on London streets. See pic – Hindustan Times

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a selfie as she updated her fans on what she is doing on the London streets. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka late on Friday night dropped her picture.

In the photo, Priyanka Chopra is seen in a greenish-yellow t-shirt paired with reflective sunglasses but opts to keep her hair loose. She captioned her post, “…making lemonade” followed by a lemon and heart emojis.

Priyanka regularly gives fans glimpses of her life as she shuttles between the UK and the US. Currently, in London, she recently shared a post on Instagram, wearing a high neck beige crop top and metallic, champagne-coloured skirt. She matched her attire with golden high heels and carried a tan leather bag. She accessorised her glam avatar with dark sunglasses with golden earrings. In another photo, Priyanka wore a brown overcoat over her outfit.

She had captioned the post, “This bag tho…@fendi #FendiFirst. Congrats @mrkimjones @Silviaventurinifendi on your upcoming #FendiFW21 collection. It’s stunning.”

Priyanka earlier this week had posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories as explored London in an electric scooter. Smiling for the camera, she captioned her post, “Let’s go explore.” She had also dropped a photo of her face smeared with blood on Instagram Stories. She revealed that it was part of her makeup for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video show Citadel. She had captioned her post, “Ha! You should see the other guy!” and added hashtags such as ‘set life’, ‘actor’s life’, and ‘Citadel’.

Over the last weekend, she had attended the Wimbledon Women’s Singles as well as Men’s Singles. She attended the event with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and James G Boulter.

Priyanka is currently shooting for Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She will next feature in Text For You which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in lead roles. She also has Matrix 4 in her kitty.

Priyanka’s last appearance was in Netflix’s The White Tiger, which she has also produced. She, recently, launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. Earlier this year, Priyanka also released her memoir titled Unfinished.