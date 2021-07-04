Priyanka Chopra in ₹70k shirt and pants is all about the flirty floral prints – Hindustan Times

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has carved a name for herself globally with her jaw-dropping sartorial choices. Be it on the streets of New York City or the red carpet at global events, the actor’s voguish style makes heads turn everywhere. She even documents her glam appearances on Instagram, and it is a view to behold every single time.

Recently, Priyanka shared a video on Instagram to promote the products from her new haircare brand. In the clip, she gave a glimpse of her before and after look post using products from the brand. However, what caught our eye was the floral co-ord set worth ₹70k that she wore from the luxury label, Zimmermann.

Priyanka wore a short-sleeve shirt that had button-up detailing in the reel. The silk blouse is from the label’s Spring 2021 collection called Wild Botanica. It featured quirky floral prints and a notch lapel collar that added cool texture to the look.

Priyanka teamed the blouse with silk pants that came in matching print and tucked the shirt inside her pants to give it a clean and elegant look.

The high-waist pants had front slant pockets, back welt pockets and a kick-flare silhouette. The co-ord set was adorned with Ellis Rowan print artwork from ‘The Flower Hunter’ by Patricia Fullerton.

To style the tropical look, Priyanka left her silky hair open. She wore minimal accessories like a pair of silver hoop earrings with the attire. For glam, the Desi Girl kept it simple with a berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, filled in eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, and a hint of blush on the cheeks.

If you wish to buy Priyanka’s printed Botanica Kick Flare pants and Botanica short-sleeve shirt, we have found the price for you. The pants are worth ₹31,298 (USD 420), and the shirt is priced at ₹39,420 (USD 529). The set will cost you ₹70,718.

Botanica Kick Flare pants.(zimmermannwear.com)

Botanica short-sleeve shirt.(farfetch.com)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was in London the past year shooting for her movie, Text For You. She recently arrived back in the United States. Lately, she has been shooting for her web series debut, Citadel.

