Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith WorldWide has revealed how he acquired his aircraft which stimulated several criticisms in recent times.

Oyedepo, while preaching in one of the services on Sunday, said he bought his helicopter with his personal income and not from the church’s account as being perceived by the public.

The richest pastor in Africa said he had a covenant with God never to convert church’s money for his personal use.

The renowned gospel preacher also revealed that he placed some persons on scholarships.

He said, “All the place I used to trek bearing this gospel and enjoying the insults of people, I fly my helicopter across the place today.

“In our time, you will be very mad to think that a Pastor will fly a helicopter. You must be mad, you mustn’t say so.

“I bought it with my money ooo, not your Church money.

“I can go to my village 20 times if I want.



I have a vow with Jesus, His money will never miss its road to my pocket.

“The Church never paid a dime in our children going to school, but rather we are giving people scholarships on our own.

“Just do what He says, you are too busy trying to do these things yourself, it won’t work. Whatever He tells you to do, do it”!

