Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her children dress up for ABBA-themed ball – Tatler

Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her brood proved that they are dancing queens (and kings) this weekend as they attended Monaco’s Fight Aids Gala dressed in ABBA attire.

The sister of Prince Albert was accompanied by all three of her children for the charity fundraiser, Louis Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. Louis brought his wife, Marie Chevallier, while Pauline was accompanied by Maxime Giaccardi, her new boyfriend. The evening saw a raffle take place hosted by Stephanie’s youngest daughter, Camille.

The family all donned ’70s inspired looks for the outing, dictated by the ABBA-themed dress code. Princess Stephanie wore a white silk trouser suit with red trim, while her eldest daughter Pauline wore a champagne-hued look from Alter, her non-binary clothing line. Meanwhile Camille wore a pair of high-waisted black star print flares and a crop top, with Louis looking a little less enthusiastically attired in chinos and a white shirt.

Princess Stephanie is the youngest daughter of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace of Monaco. She has been president of the Fight Aids Gala since 2004 and has attended the gala every year, often with her children or her brother. She has also been a Goodwill Ambassador for UNAIDS since 2006.

The family trip comes a week after Princess Stephanie’s elder sister, Princess Caroline, showed off her grey locks at the Red Cross Summer concert in Monte Carlo. She was joined by her children, Pierre Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and Charlotte Casiraghi, as well as their partners, plus Prince Albert.

