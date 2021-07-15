princess-reveals-sound-sultan-followed-up-on-baba-ijesha-saga-despite-being-on-sickbed,-shares-chat

Popular comedian Princess has taken to social media to react to the tragic death of singer, Sound Sultan, who was also her close friend

Princess shared screenshots of their conversations where he constantly checked on her to be up to date on the Baba Ijesha situation

The late singer also gave an update about his health while being hopeful that he was doing better according to his doctors

Close friends and colleagues of Sound Sultan are taking to social media to share screenshots of their interactions with the singer before he died.

Popular comedian Princess who is in a battle with Baba Ijesha recently took to social media to reveal that despite the fact that the Sound Sultan was on his sickbed, he had ber best interest at heart.

Sound Sultan was hopeful that he would get better

Photo credit: @princesscomedian

Source: Instagram

The late singer constantly followed up on the Baba Ijesha saga while giving updates about his health as well.

Princess shared screenshots of their conversation on Whatsapp.

From the screenshots of the Whatsapp conversation, Sound Sultan was hopeful and had faith that he would get better.

Princess kept him up to date with her foster daughter’s therapy as well as her own appointments with a psychiatrist.

She wrote:

“Lanre!!! You kept on checking on my daughter even from the sick bed.”

Nigerians mourn Sound Sultan

Chella_ama:

“I was just hoping that this whole thing will become a nightmare.”

Goldenopticalvisionenterprises:

“RIP to him, please take heart maam.”

Ayodoublejoy:

“Princess!!! I am still in shock, but it is well. May his truly gentle soul rest in peace.”

Therealronke:

“A huge blow indeed. Rest on True Ninja.”

Abidamm_abigeal:

“Even we dat don’t know him one on one it’s so tough for us I cried today, especially when I remembered a post he made saying he will share his story.”

Small Doctor mourns Sound Sultan

Close friends and colleagues of Sound Sultan have taken to social media to share screenshots of their interactions with him before he died.

Singer, Small Doctor, was one of them as he took to his Instagram Story to share his WhatsApp chats with Sultan.

The screenshot showed Small Doctor praying that the late singer would bounce back. He also encouraged Sultan, telling him that his spirit was strong.

Source: .