Princess of Wales reveals surprising weakness – ‘I was terrible’

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a day out at the rugby, but in a candid moment with a fan she revealed the one activity that she doesn’t excel in

Although the Princess of Wales always give the impression that she could be a pro at anything she turns her hand to, on Saturday she revealed that this wasn’t the case.

The royal headed to Wigan in order to enjoy the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup, which saw England triumph over Papua New Guinea 46-6. During half-time, Kate met with volunteers from Rugby League World Cup Social Impact Programme, who aim to improve the lives of those living in towns and cities that host matches during the World Cup.

After receiving an assortment of gifts from volunteers, including soaps and knitted hats, the Princess began speaking with Susan Hill, who crafted the hats.

But despite Susan’s talents, it appears that it’s an activity that Kate herself isn’t very good at.

“I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it, so I’ll have to come for lessons,” she confessed, prompting Susan to respond: “It’s easy when you know how.”

We can’t help but wonder what the mum-of-three had tried knitting, perhaps a special little gift for one of her children.

Kate attended the rugby match on Saturday

At the match, Kate sported a vibrant coat by Alexander McQueen boasting a lipstick red hue, a classic tailored silhouette, a double-breasted fit with black buttons, a longline shape and a sleek finish.

A remembrance poppy badge was fastened to the left lapel of her coat, symbolising a show of support for the Armed Forces community ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

She paired the radiant outwear with a dusty red pleated skirt and a crimson high-neck knit, sheathing the stylish royal in an extra layer of warmth for the outdoor event.

The sporty royal has a lot of other talents

To elevate her rugby-ready attire, Princess Kate slipped on some darkly-hued heeled boots – a key shoe staple for winter.

The royal opted for minimalist accessories, allowing the unmissable tone of her streamlined coat to take centre stage. She clasped a black umbrella as she graced the rugby pitch to greet the players, shielding her dewy makeup look and silky tresses from the rain.

