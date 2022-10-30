Princess of Wales makes emotional plea: ‘Do not let shame hold you back from getting help’

October 30, 2022 – 10:16 GMT

The Princess of Wales supports a lot of charities and on Sunday she featured in a video from The Forward Trust, where she delivered an important message surrounding addiction.

Filmed in Kensington Palace earlier this month, the royal looked so elegant in a spotted blouse with black trousers. Addressing the camera, she shared: “Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be. Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives.

WATCH: Kate Middleton delivers important message about addiction

“We as a society need to recognise that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathise with them and to be compassionate to their struggles.”

She continued: “Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality.”

The mum-of-three also made an emotional plea to those who may have addiction issues, saying: “I want you to that this is also a serious health condition.

“Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need.”

Kate delivered the powerful message about addiction

The video was released by The Forward Trust to mark the start of Addiction Awareness Week, which runs from 30 October to 7 November.

The campaign aims to reframe existing perceptions of addiction, build awareness of the causes and nature of addiction, improve understanding, reduce prejudice and enable more people to ask for and receive help.

The Princess supports many charities

The touching video also gave fans a small peek inside the living room of the royal’s mammoth home, and she had some touching family photos behind her.

One was a photo of herself with husband Prince William and their three children during a family holiday to Jordan, an image that featured on the pair’s Christmas cards last year.

Another snap taken on Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s first day of school, with the left-most snap featured her and her husband giggling together.

