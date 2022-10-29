Princess Kate’s connection to Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ revealed

October 28, 2022 – 10:37 BST

Andrea Caamano

The Duke of Sussex is releasing his memoir a day after the Princess of Wales' birthday and during a time when royals don't usually undertake royal engagements

When the Duke of Sussex finally revealed the release date for his memoir on Thursday, fans couldn’t help but notice – and comment – on the significance of the date chosen for its publication.

Prince Harry’s book, SPARE, will be released on 10 January, one day after the Princess of Wales’ 41st birthday.

The first week of the New Year is usually quiet on the royal front, with many royals still on their holidays. The Wales’ three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are not expected to return to school until the 11th of January, meaning the royal couple will likely not be seen out in public until after their children start classes again in the New Year.

Last year, the first royal outing took place on 10 January, when the Duchess of Gloucester attended the Regents’ Court of Benefactors Inaugural Ceremony and Dinner at the Royal Academy of Music. A day later, the Countess of Wessex undertook engagements in Doha, Qatar, having flown in the day before.

PRE-ORDER As for the then-Cambridges, Prince William returned to royal duties on the 12 January, holding an Investiture at Windsor Castle on behalf of the Queen.

Harry’s memoir will no doubt have an impact on the royal family. According to Penguin Random House, SPARE will “take readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two Princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the Princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

The press release for the upcoming book added: “For Harry, this is his story at last.”

The book will be released as the royals return to official duties after the Christmas break

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the release also read.

The royals are not expected to comment on Harry’s memoir

