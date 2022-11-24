Princess Kate sparks confusion after suffering wardrobe ‘mishap’

November 24, 2022 – 09:28 GMT

Gemma Strong

Kate Middleton sparks confusion amongst royal fans after seemingly suffering a wardrobe ‘mishap’ at state banquet

Princess Kate made a breathtaking appearance at a state banquet this week in honour of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit.

MORE: Princess Kate gets the giggles during King Charles’s speech: VIDEO

The mother-of-three sparkled in a bridal white Jenny Packham ‘Elspeth’ cape dress, which was adorned with sequins. She completed her show-stopping look with the Lover’s Knot tiara – a favourite of the late Princess Diana.

WATCH: Princess Kate gets the giggles thanks to Prince William

Her earrings were also a nod to her late mother-in-law. Kate chose South Sea pearl and diamond drops that previously belonged to Diana, while she also wore the Queen’s pearl bracelet to match her tiara.

READ: Princess Kate and Queen Camilla stun at state banquet – but one VIP was missing

MORE: Why Kate Middleton wore a blue sash to state banquet

Eagle-eyed fans immediately recognised the earrings; most recently Kate wore them to the annual Remembrance Day Service, held at the Cenotaph.

Kate wore the earrings to the Remembrance Day service

The statement jewels are easily identifiable thanks to a statement curve of various cuts of diamonds, with a cluster of marquise-cut stones in the centre, from which hangs a single pearl.

READ: Princess Diana’s surprising dream job revealed

MORE: Why Princess Kate didn’t wear Diana’s iconic tiara at first banquet as Princess of Wales

However, there was a noticeable difference between the two outings. For the state banquet, Kate wore the earrings the other way around, prompting fans to question whether she had made a sartorial slip-up.

They were facing the other way at the state banquet

It’s highly likely that the earrings can be worn both ways though, with no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to wear them.

Kate put a great deal of thought into her outfit for the state banquet – her first since becoming the Princess of Wales.

The Princess’ choice to wear white for the formal occasion was likely a conscious choice and one which follows in the honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who always wore white to state events.

Kate looked picture perfect in her Jenny Packham gown

We previously spoke to colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology to find out why the royals lean towards the neutral hue at formal royal events.

Gabi told HELLO!: “White is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon colour choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations.”

She added: “Scientifically speaking white contains an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum, so naturally, white’s most fundamental feature is equality, neutrality and independence.”

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

–