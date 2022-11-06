Princess Kate is all smiles at England’s Rugby League World Cup match – live updates

Last modified on

Nov 04, 2022 23:01 GMT

Jenni McKnight

The Princess of Wales braved the cold to support England in their Rugby League World Cup match against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday – best photos

Princess Kate braved the cold and wet weather on Saturday to show her support for England as they take on Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup 2021 quarter-final match.

The outing marks Kate’s first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL). Prince Harry launched the draw for the World Cup in January 2020, just over a week after announcing he and his wife Meghan Markle wanted to step down as senior working royals.

Kate arrived at the stadium in a stunning red coat and burgundy boots and sheltered herself from the rain underneath a large umbrella.

She met players on the pitch before joining a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day.

The mum-of-three travelled to the match on her own, but she enjoyed a laugh with other spectactors, including former Bioreports sport presenter Clare Balding.

Before the game, the princess spoke to representatives from groups who have played a part in the tournament’s social impact programme, which was set up to provide a positive impact to the host towns and cities.

Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron.

Kate took her seat to watch the game after meeting both team’s players

“With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous rugby league town of Wigan,” he added.

Kate sheltered from the rain as she met players on the pitch

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) marks a breakthrough moment in the history of the tournament, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair World Cup competitions being staged alongside one another for the first time.

Kate greeted Papua New Guinea players

The tournament will also be the most visible Rugby League event in history with all 61 games in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions being broadcast live on the Bioreports.

Kate enjoyed a giggle with England’s prop Sam Tomkins

During halftime, Kate met members of the England Women’s Rugby League team following their match against Canada.

The tournament has showcased the sport of rugby league with the women’s and wheelchair World Cups taking place alongside the men’s championship for the first time.

